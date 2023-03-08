Green Bay Water approved to become wholesale water provider to Pulaski

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Water, the city’s water utility, received the green light from the city council to move forward as a wholesale water provider to the Village of Pulaski.

A news release from Green Bay Water said the move will provide Green Bay Water customers with additional rate stabilization, and assist Pulaski in meeting their own long-term water quality and quantity needs.

The vote was taken just before midnight at Tuesday’s late-night common council meeting, Green Bay Water said. It comes after the Village of Pulaski board members issued their approval back in September, and after unanimous approval by the Village of Hobart board. Hobart is a partner in this collaboration; the village owns the transmission mains necessary to connect Green Bay Water with Pulaski in the most cost-efficient way, Green Bay Water says.

According to Green Bay Water, Pulaski made the decision to choose the utility last year after extensive professional research from financial and engineering consultants, who made recommendations.

In looking towards the future, Keith Chambers, the president of the Pulaski Village Board, acknowledges the many challenges that Pulaski faced concerning their water source, including the two existing groundwater wells cannot meet the quantity demands of the Village. Additionally, the water has quality issues, including regular discoloration and high concentrations of iron and manganese. The water supply also has limited the Village’s firefighting response to more significant incidents and constructing a third new well did not guarantee a long-term solution for quality or quantity.

The estimated project cost is $11.5 million, and the Village will apply for grants and take other cost-cutting measures to keep expenses down. The project is expected to be complete by 2025.

Green Bay Water said it currently has the ability to pump, treat and distribute 42 million gallons of water per day, but uses half of that capacity on an average day. The water utility said there is plenty of room for growth.

