Gillett students moved after bomb threat

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST
GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in the Gillett School District have been moved to other locations after a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The school district says the threat was vague -- and it didn’t give a time or a location -- but out of an abundance of caution the district decided to move students and staff off campus.

City and county first responders were contacted immediately after the threat, and the school district says “multiple police agencies are thoroughly searching the buildings.”

It says all of the students are safe and account for at their off-campus site.

This report will be updated.

