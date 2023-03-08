CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: We Energies customers report utility scams

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert about new utility scams. We Energies says customers are reporting a number of new scams.

We Energies shared a warning on social media about reports that include fake bill charges and calls from spoofed phone numbers so they appear to be coming from the utility.

Scammers may threaten to shut off your power unless you pay your bill -- to them -- immediately using prepaid debit cards or gift cards or by wiring money. A reminder, utilities don’t take payments in gift cards.

Don’t agree to immediate payment. Instead, hang up and contact your utility yourself to confirm whether your account is in good standing or in arrears. We Energies says you should only use contact information from your utility bill or utility’s website.

