Bucks beat Magic 134-123 for 18th win in 19 games

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) loses ball as he is defended by Orlando Magic...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) loses ball as he is defended by Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)(Kevin Kolczynski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 26 points, Khris Middleton and Jevon Carter each added 24 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 134-123 on Tuesday night for their 18th win in 19 games.

Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jae Crowder added 15 points for the Bucks, who shot 59% and ran their winning streak against the Magic to 14 games.

The Bucks played without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID-19 illness) and Jrue Holiday (sore neck).

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points. Franz Wagner added 21 points and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and five rebounds.

The Bucks pulled away from a 51-all tie and led 70-60 after a first half in which Lopez scored 19 points.

Crowder, playing in only his sixth game with the Bucks, scored seven straight points late in the third quarter to put the Bucks up 98-83.

The Magic were down by eight points until Portis and Middleton led a fourth-quarter charge that pushed the Bucks’ lead to 16, their largest of the game.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G Lindell Wigginton played 31 seconds after signing a two-way contract Tuesday. ... G Goran Dragic, who signed with Milwaukee on Saturday, is rehabbing a sore left knee and is close to playing, according to coach Mike Budenholzer. ... Carter, who went into the game as the NBA’s 12th-leading 3-point shooter, made 4 of 5 attempts.

Magic: C Wendell Carter (left hip) and G Gary Harris (sore left abductor) sat out a second straight game. ... The Magic shot 26 for 95 (27.4%) in three games against Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Brooklyn on Thursday.

Magic: Host Utah on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
generic crash
Victims of Manitowoc County crash identified
PFC William Simon was killed during fighting near Hürtgen, Germany, in 1944
Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Germany identified after 78 years

Latest News

Notre Dame Academy prepare for state as they try to win their third straight title.
Notre Dame hoping for a three-peat at state
Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Jasmine...
Phoenix Falls In Horizon League Title Game
Marquette's Tyler Kolek during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St....
Marquette’s Kolek, Smart collect AP’s top honors in Big East
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets