Bird flu still a threat for Wisconsin poultry owners, state officials say

Poultry
Poultry(Lance Cheung / USDA / CC BY 2.0/woodleywonderworks / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bird flu is still a threat for poultry owners in Wisconsin, state officials said Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding poultry owners of the ongoing threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

In Wisconsin last year, 29 domestic flocks in 18 counties were confirmed with HPAI. Nationwide, more than 58.5 million birds have died related to HPAI making it the largest animal disease outbreak in U.S. history, DATCP said in a news release.

The bird flu has contributed to higher egg prices.

As the spring migration of wild birds begins, DATCP encourages all poultry producers to review and update their biosecurity plans. Biosecurity guides and other resources are available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Defend the Flock Program.

