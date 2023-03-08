After buses burnt - Aspiro is facing a steep hill raising funds

An overnight fire destroyed all but one of the non-profit organization's buses for transporting people with disabilities to their jobs.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aspiro is learning this week just how much of a fundraising challenge they now face to replace their fleet of buses that was destroyed in an early morning fire last week.

Those five buses were used to transport clients around the areas as part of their mission to connect people with disabilities to their communities.

Two days ago, Aspiro received their insurance payment for the buses, and now it is crystal clear just how much money they need to replace the fleet.

Donations can be made following the instructions at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/overnight-fire-destroys-aspiros-bus-fleet?member=25363933

