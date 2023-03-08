3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A brighter idea in solar panels

A possible breakthrough in transparent or semi-transparent solar panels and a surprise find when they were used for greenhouses
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the goals of solar power proponents is to create transparent or semi-transparent solar cells. Solar panels that are also windows could be installed in a house or cover the sides of skyscrapers, generating power for the building by using the sun, while also letting the sun’s rays pass through.

They exist now, but they aren’t very efficient ... or durable. But in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you about the latest breakthrough, thanks to some UCLA scientists.

And as a bonus, the surprising thing that happened when semi-transparent solar cells were used in place of glass in greenhouses.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Fox Cities PAC reveals shows for its 2023-24 season
Fox Cities PAC announces schedule for its 21st season

Latest News

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: We Energies customers report utility scams
People riding Bird electric scooters
Appleton alder raises concerns about Bird scooters
Person riding Bird electric scooter in downtown Appleton (file image)
Appleton city leader concerned about kids on Bird scooters
Woman gets a mammogram
DEBRIEF: State bill would help with breast cancer screening costs