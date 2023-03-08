3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A brighter idea in solar panels

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the goals of solar power proponents is to create transparent or semi-transparent solar cells. Solar panels that are also windows could be installed in a house or cover the sides of skyscrapers, generating power for the building by using the sun, while also letting the sun’s rays pass through.

They exist now, but they aren’t very efficient ... or durable. But in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you about the latest breakthrough, thanks to some UCLA scientists.

And as a bonus, the surprising thing that happened when semi-transparent solar cells were used in place of glass in greenhouses.

