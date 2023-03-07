WBAY at 70: Joe Fryer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re less than two weeks away from WBAY-TV celebrating its 70th anniversary on March 17. As we mark the occasion, we’re looking back at the station’s history and speaking with a number of familiar faces. This includes reporter Joe Fryer, who’s now working at the network level with NBC News.

This was Joe Fryer’s first job, here at WBAY, in 2000. Fryer was an amazing talent, and he says he grew quite a bit from his experience here, giving credit to many of the people he once worked with.

When it comes to storytelling, Joe has a special knack for it -- and it was something management at WBAY spotted even before he graduated from college, hiring him right out the door.

“I literally graduated from college on a Saturday, drove from Evanston, Illinois, to Green Bay on a Sunday, turned my first story on a Monday. So I jumped right in,” Joe recalls.

During that time, one of the biggest stories in Northeast Wisconsin broke: a major decision in the so-called “Monfils 6″ court case involving a defendant in the murder of Tom Monfils at the James River paper mill in Green Bay in 1992. It was a story Cami Rapson covered extensively prior to Joe’s arrival.

“She was at the time doing this in-depth reporting on the Monfils 6 case, and then when I was there all of a sudden one of them, Mike Piaskowski, suddenly found out that he would be free, that his conviction would be overturned. I remember Cami running out of her office, grabbing me, telling me to call Mike Piaskowski’s family to tell them. It turned out, I was the one who informed his family that his writ of habeus corpus had been granted and that he was going to be released from prison.”

Joe stayed at WBAY just two years before moving on to jobs at television stations in Nashville, Minneapolis, Seattle, and then NBC News came calling, which led to a job at the Los Angeles bureau -- a major promotion.

“That meant I got to actually cover a lot of entertainment and pop culture things, which are actually pretty fun things for me. So I’ve interviewed some pretty cool celebrities over the years. I’ve interviewed Madonna, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, and in 2020, right before the pandemic shut everything down, I got to interview one of my favorite people on the planet, Dolly Parton, and she is just as nice as you would expect.”

Today, Joe is still at NBC News but working in New York City. He anchors on the network’s streaming platform during the week, and on Saturday he’s one of the faces of the Today Show.

Still, Joe remains grateful for his Green Bay start.

“It was a great place for me to have a first job because there were so many experienced journalists there who I could learn from. I learned in those two years probably more than I learned in any other two-year period of my life.”

