TONS OF SUN WITH SEASONABLY COOL TEMPERATURES

A couple slick spots are possible if you’re traveling this morning. That may be because of last evening’s snow showers, or perhaps if there’s been any melting and refreezing overnight. There’s also been a touch of freezing fog in the Northwoods , which could make untreated roads slippery. Otherwise your severe weather outlook is VERY LOW.

Today is going to be a quiet weather day across Wisconsin. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with a veil of high, thin clouds arriving late in the day. Our temperatures will be rising into the seasonable upper 30s to near 40 degrees. High pressure to our north will keep our forecast dry the next couple days, despite a gradual increase in cloud cover.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Thursday night and through Friday. We’re expecting another round of snow across most of the state. Early indications suggest that 2-5″ of snow is possible from this storm system, which will likely create slippery travel. However, this disturbance doesn’t arrive for a few days, so this forecast may adjust between now and then... Keep informed!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Tons of sun. High, thin clouds late. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Milky moonlight. Thinly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog late. LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Snow likely... 2-5″ possible. Slippery roads likely. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cloudy with more wet snow showers. HIGH: 36

