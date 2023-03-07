SUNNY TODAY, MORE SNOW COMING LATE WEEK

Plenty of much needed sunshine is on tap for today. You’ll need sunglasses and even some sunscreen because the sun is getting more powerful by the day. Look for highs from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’ll fall into the 20s for lows tonight under a bright, full moon.. but scattered clouds will also be drifting across the sky. More clouds than sun should be the rule through the middle of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 30s continue Wednesday and Thursday along with lows in the 20s.

Our next weather maker will affect our region late Thursday into Friday. We’re expecting another round of snow and blustery conditions across most of the state. Early indications suggest that 2-5″ of snow could fall here in northeast Wisconsin. This disturbance doesn’t arrive for a few days so stay tuned for updated information. Even higher amounts of snow may fall across southern Wisconsin.

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Tons of sun. High, thin clouds late. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 40°

TONIGHT: Milky moonlight. Thinly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog late. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and brisk. Light snow possible by evening. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Snow likely... 2-5″ possible. Slippery roads likely. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy with more wet snow showers. HIGH: 35

