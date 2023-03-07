SKIES TURN SUNNY FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Any light snow will taper off after midnight east of Green Bay. Untreated roads and sidewalks could turn icy as temperatures slip into the lower and middle 20s. Tuesday will be the sunniest day of the work week, although we may begin the morning with some low clouds. Highs near 40° with the sun will boost our spirits!

More clouds than sun are expected Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, generally in the middle 30s on both afternoons. We should be dry on both days, but our next round of snow should arrive Thursday night.

It’s still early but at least several inches of snow are possible in addition to gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Highs should be in the lower 30s, but the cool-down will be brief. Highs should get back into the middle 30s for Sunday and Monday... but there could also be a few flakes flying on both days.

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Any flakes ending. Some clearing late. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Brighter skies. A pretty nice day. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Seasonable. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Snow showers at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Snow likely... Several inches possible. Slippery roads likely. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A brisk wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.