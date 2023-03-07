Reports: Rodgers Talking With Jets

QB still mulling future
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Momentum may be building for future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuing his career, but not in the only NFL home he has known. Former ESPN NFL reporter/host Trey Wingo reported late Monday night that Rodgers has had conversations with the New York Jets.

Others have since confirmed that report. And it is important to note that the Packers would have needed to grant Rodgers and his agents permission to speak with any other team. That apparently is the case, and another signal that Green Bay is ready to move on from the 4-time MVP.

The Jets have long been thought to be a preferred destination for Rodgers should he decide he wants to be traded. NY owner Woody Johnson has said this offseason that he’s willing to spend big on a veteran quarterback. Former Packers offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett is the Jets’ new offensive coordinator; Hackett and Rodgers were very close in Green Bay, with Rodgers winning two MVP’s (2020, 2021) with Hackett on Matt LaFleur’s staff. And the Jets have a young, strong roster under 3rd year head coach Robert Saleh.

Rodgers is guaranteed $59.5 million this season, thanks to that complicated contract he signed last offseason. That likely will be restructured whether Rodgers returns or is traded.

It was 15 years ago that Brett Favre retired, then unretired and was traded to the Jets. Favre spent one season in New York before retiring again, unretiring again, then played two years with Minnesota.

