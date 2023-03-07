Phoenix Falls In Horizon League Title Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team will have to wait to see if they receive an unlikely at-large bid to the Big Dance after stubbing their toe in the Horizon League Championship game on Tuesday in Indianapolis. After winning the regular season championship, the top-seeded Phoenix could not slow down 2nd seeded Cleveland State Tuesday, falling 73-61.

Green Bay struggled with their shooting against the Vikings, making just 31.9% of their shots (23-72). And it was worse from 3-point range, Green Bay making just 6 of 31 attempts (19.4%).

The Vikings took the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Deja Williams that made it 23-20 CSU in the 2nd period. They eventually built the lead to 21 points midway through the 4th (60-39).

Natalie McNeal was Green Bay’s leading scorer and rebounder with 18 pts and 13 reb. Gabriel Smith led the Vikings with 19 points. CSU (30-4) advances to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. That was also the year Green Bay (28-5) received its last at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.