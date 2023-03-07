Phoenix Falls In Horizon League Title Game

Cleveland State earns automatic NCAA Tournament bid
Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Jasmine...
Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women's tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team will have to wait to see if they receive an unlikely at-large bid to the Big Dance after stubbing their toe in the Horizon League Championship game on Tuesday in Indianapolis. After winning the regular season championship, the top-seeded Phoenix could not slow down 2nd seeded Cleveland State Tuesday, falling 73-61.

Green Bay struggled with their shooting against the Vikings, making just 31.9% of their shots (23-72). And it was worse from 3-point range, Green Bay making just 6 of 31 attempts (19.4%).

The Vikings took the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Deja Williams that made it 23-20 CSU in the 2nd period. They eventually built the lead to 21 points midway through the 4th (60-39).

Natalie McNeal was Green Bay’s leading scorer and rebounder with 18 pts and 13 reb. Gabriel Smith led the Vikings with 19 points. CSU (30-4) advances to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. That was also the year Green Bay (28-5) received its last at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

