INTERVIEW: Rep. Steffen wants to work with governor to close Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers and local leaders have been trying to close and replace the Green Bay Correctional Institution for years. Now they’re looking to a new plan after Gov. Tony Evers released his budget that doesn’t include plans to replace the prison.

Gov. Evers says instead he set aside $30 million for the building in his infrastructure plans. State Rep. David Steffen, a Green Bay-area Republican, says that won’t be enough to fix the issues with the aging and overcrowded prison.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Rep. Steffen discussed a different plan to get a new facility underway. That includes working with the Democratic governor in asking to at least begin the process.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.