Green Bay city council passes policy removing audio recording systems at city hall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay city council voted 9-3 Tuesday evening to remove all audio recording systems in city hall and destroy all of the data following litigation. The city council also voted tonight on an ordinance amendment that would give city council the authority over audio recording devices. The vote was also passed 9-3.

Tuesday night the Green Bay city council will vote on a policy to remove all audio recording systems in city hall and destroy all of the data.

This comes after a lawsuit was filed by an attorney for the Wisconsin state Senate which says the audio recording devices, which have been installed over the past year-and-a-half, are an invasion of privacy and infringe on freedom of speech.

The city council will vote on a resolution passed by the Green Bay Parks Committee, which oversees city hall, at a meeting earlier this month. It directs city staff to create a policy to remove the audio recording devices and destroy the data once the litigation is resolved.

Alderman Chris Wery submitted a petition last month requesting the removal of the audio surveillance. He questioned why it was installed to begin with and why the city council wasn’t notified about it.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), former city council member Anthony Theisen, and a citizen referred to as Jane Doe, names the City of Green Bay and Mayor Eric Genrich as defendants.

The city installed three audio devices inside city hall -- two on the second floor near the city council chambers and the mayor’s office -- and one on the first floor by the city clerk’s office.

At last week’s parks committee meeting, we learned that no city council members were informed about the surveillance devices despite a filing in response to the lawsuit that said an email went to all 800 city employees in December 2021 to make them aware of security in city hall. The meeting also revealed that the mayor and city clerk are among those authorized to access the audio recordings.

The city council will vote on the resolution at its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.