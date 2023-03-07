Green Bay Area Public School District introduces two finalists for Superintendent candidates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two candidates are in the running for the Superintendent for Green Bay Area Public School.

Dr. Claude Tiller, Jr and Jenny Risner both have extensive experience in education.

Risner currently serves as the Director of Special Services in Seaside, Oregon overseeing special education, homeless student services and other student and district programs.

She says she wants to come to green bay because she misses the Midwest and the move will bring her closer to family.

Dr. Claude Tiller Jr currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for High School Transformation with Detroit Public Schools with a focus on high school graduation rates.

Tiller says a recent referendum for $92.6 that recently passed in November helped him make the decision to apply in Green Bay.

“What that says to me when you pass a referendum like that is it tells me how much the community cares,” said Dr. Tiller.

The Board of Education will vote on Monday, March 13 in open session on who to offer a contract to. Then at the April 10 board meeting, they will vote on that contract.

