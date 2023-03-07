Fox Cities PAC announces schedule for its 21st season

It's the performing arts center's 21st season
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the productions of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s 21st season.

The PAC announced plans for its 2023-24 season Monday night. It comes with a focus on identity and world culture.

The lineup for the next year includes big band music, dancing, and art forms from cultures around the world and performances by Broadway stars. The Broadway Across America series continues with musicals including The Tina Turner Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

”I think what’s always exciting as we’re getting ready to enter a new year is how we engage the community in meaningful conversation, and we’re going to be exploring the many elements around identity through the arts, and so I’m really looking forward to seeing where those conversations lead,” PAC president Maria Van Laanen said.

