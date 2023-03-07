Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the busiest areas of Appleton might soon look different if the city moves forward on an 18-month pilot plan targeting College Avenue between State and Drew streets. The most dramatic change would reconfigure the street downtown from four lanes of traffic down to three, with a middle turn lane.

“There’s been some long growing concerns about traffic safety and pedestrian down there. We had incidents of reckless driving. We’ve had nights where the police department has had to shut down parts of College Avenue to slow down the reckless driving that’s been happening down there,” city alder Brad Firkus said.

The change would also allow for bicycle lanes to be added.

The city’s Municipal Services Committee received an update on the proposal Monday night. The overall cost is around $100,000 for painting and updating traffic signals.

However, since the proposal became public in January, some people have raised concerns.

“That’s where the pilot conversation has come from: What happens if this doesn’t work?” Jennifer Stephany of Appleton Downtown Inc. said. “It’s a paint job in essence. We’ve had a lot of conversations with city staff about where we go from here if things don’t seem to work out, and I’m happy to hear they’re talking about that.”

To better educate the public on what to expect, the city has several videos on its website, including the initial design presentation to the city council.

“This helps me to visualize and helps other people to see it and visualize what really could be a worst-case scenario, and it doesn’t seem that bad,” city alder Sheri Hartzheim said.

The Municipal Services Committee is expected to vote on the proposal March 20, followed by the full city council on April 5. If approved, work could begin on the avenue by mid-June.

