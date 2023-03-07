Appleton considers dramatic changes to College Avenue

The most dramatic change includes reducing the busy street from 4 to 3 lanes downtown
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the busiest areas of Appleton might soon look different if the city moves forward on an 18-month pilot plan targeting College Avenue between State and Drew streets. The most dramatic change would reconfigure the street downtown from four lanes of traffic down to three, with a middle turn lane.

“There’s been some long growing concerns about traffic safety and pedestrian down there. We had incidents of reckless driving. We’ve had nights where the police department has had to shut down parts of College Avenue to slow down the reckless driving that’s been happening down there,” city alder Brad Firkus said.

The change would also allow for bicycle lanes to be added.

The city’s Municipal Services Committee received an update on the proposal Monday night. The overall cost is around $100,000 for painting and updating traffic signals.

However, since the proposal became public in January, some people have raised concerns.

“That’s where the pilot conversation has come from: What happens if this doesn’t work?” Jennifer Stephany of Appleton Downtown Inc. said. “It’s a paint job in essence. We’ve had a lot of conversations with city staff about where we go from here if things don’t seem to work out, and I’m happy to hear they’re talking about that.”

To better educate the public on what to expect, the city has several videos on its website, including the initial design presentation to the city council.

“This helps me to visualize and helps other people to see it and visualize what really could be a worst-case scenario, and it doesn’t seem that bad,” city alder Sheri Hartzheim said.

The Municipal Services Committee is expected to vote on the proposal March 20, followed by the full city council on April 5. If approved, work could begin on the avenue by mid-June.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
generic crash
Victims of Manitowoc County crash identified
PFC William Simon was killed during fighting near Hürtgen, Germany, in 1944
Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Germany identified after 78 years
Generic snow
How much snow did you get? March 6

Latest News

Green Bay city council discusses action on audio surveillance
Fox Cities PAC reveals shows for its 2023-24 season
Fox Cities PAC announces schedule for its 21st season
Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Appleton looks at changes to College Avenue
Green Bay Correctional Institution cells (WBAY file photo)
INTERVIEW: Rep. Steffen wants to work with governor to close Green Bay prison