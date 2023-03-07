Appleton Alderperson concerned with youth riding Bird scooters

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns grow in Appleton when it comes to youth riding electric bird scooters.

The city has a pilot program with Bird. A company that offers car-free alternative ways to get around by renting a battery-powered scooter through an app. Riders are supposed to be 18 years old, but people are seeing more and more youth onboard.

Appleton Alder Sheri Hartzheim said when signing up to use a Bird scooter, it doesn’t take a picture of your and decide your age, it just ask for payment. She said a lot of adults can use the Bird app and pay for their children to use it.

For Hartzheim it comes down to safety and liability, especially if someone gets hurt.

“Bird has made the recommendation or the statement that they will start to I.D. for a little while, but they don’t want to I.D. all drivers because they’re afraid that’s going to sort of disallow folks who don’t have I.D’s to use the scooters,” said Hartzheim. “They’re gonna I.D. for probably two or three weeks just to sort of get people to realize it.”

Action 2 News reached out to Bird to see how this would be enforced or to see how long they may I.D. riders, but we have not heard back.

