3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cave reveals clues to Wisconsin’s climate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Cave of the Mounds, west of Madison, were discovered by accident in 1939 during blasting in a limestone quarry. The cave is over a million years old.

Less accidentally, researchers U.W.-Madison collected a stalagmite. When they cut it and look at its cross-section, the layers tell the story of almost 100,000 years of climatology.

What they found was a surprise: global warming -- or maybe global thawing -- during the last Ice Age between 48,000 and 68,000 years ago.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the clues to climate change in the cave in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

