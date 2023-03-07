3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cave reveals clues to Wisconsin’s climate

Brad tells you what U.W. researchers discovered about Wisconsin's climate
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Cave of the Mounds, west of Madison, were discovered by accident in 1939 during blasting in a limestone quarry. The cave is over a million years old.

Less accidentally, researchers U.W.-Madison collected a stalagmite. When they cut it and look at its cross-section, the layers tell the story of almost 100,000 years of climatology.

What they found was a surprise: global warming -- or maybe global thawing -- during the last Ice Age between 48,000 and 68,000 years ago.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the clues to climate change in the cave in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
generic crash
Victims of Manitowoc County crash identified
PFC William Simon was killed during fighting near Hürtgen, Germany, in 1944
Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Germany identified after 78 years
Generic snow
How much snow did you get? March 6

Latest News

Fox Cities PAC reveals shows for its 2023-24 season
Fox Cities PAC announces schedule for its 21st season
Person receiving chickenpox vaccine
GOP panel ready to block new student vaccination mandates
GBCI
Calls to replace Green Bay Correctional grow amid 2023 budget proposal
NBC News correspondent and former Action 2 News reporter Joe Fryer (left) with Oscar-winning...
WBAY at 70: Reporter Joe Fryer