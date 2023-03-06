Victims of Manitowoc County crash identified

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The two drivers injured in a crash in Manitowoc County last Thursday were publicly identified.

Scott Barton, 38, of Little Chute, suffered life-threatening injuries after his car collided with an SUV near Reedsville. He was taken to a hospital in Green Bay. The driver of the SUV, Claire Bubolz, of Denmark, was taken to a Neenah hospital. She was expected to be OK. We don’t have updates on their conditions.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on March 2 at the intersection of County W and Man-Cal Rd. near Reedsville.

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation shows Barton drove through a stop sign on Man-Cal Road.

