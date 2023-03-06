SNOW LINGERS THIS AFTERNOON IN THE NORTH

Additional light snow will continue this afternoon across the Northwoods, but some light snow may redevelop farther south before the flakes fizzle out this evening. An additional coating to up to 2″ remains possible, with the highest amounts from this point forward north and northeast of Green Bay.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 30s across the Northwoods with mid to upper 30s from the Fox Valley to the south. We’ve had wind gusts around 25 mph today and it will remain somewhat breezy for the rest of the day and early evening.

Snow showers will gradually taper off during the evening and some late night clearing is expected. Lows in the mid to upper 20s are on track for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore tonight with cooler low 20s and teens in the Northwoods.

Tuesday will be the sunniest day of the work week. Highs near 40° with the sun will boost our spirits! More clouds than sun (and more 30s) are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll have another chance of snow Thursday night and Friday. It’s still early but at least several inches of snow are possible in addition to gusty breezes and cool temperatures. Stay tuned for updates later this week.

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: An additional coating to 2″ possible, mainly NORTH. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Some clearing late. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Brighter skies. A pretty nice day. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Staying cool. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day flakes are possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Snow likely... Several inches possible. Slippery roads likely. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A brisk wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers possible. HIGH: 33

