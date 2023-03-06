Shooting hits garage, car in Fond du Lac

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are asking the public for help to solve a shooting that was reported late Friday night.

A caller reported possible gunfire in the area of W. Follett and Doty streets at quarter after 11. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, including no witnesses.

Saturday morning, an officer was called to the 200-block of Doty St. for damage to a vehicle and a detached garage. Police canvassed the area and found casings from a handgun on the 0-100 block of W. Follett St. and more evidence of property damage on the 200-block of Doty St. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has information that might help the investigation is asked to call Detective Henning at (920) 322-3725 or email vhenning@fdl.wi.gov, or call the Crime Alert line, (920) 322-3740. Callers can ask to remain anonymous.

