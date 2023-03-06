Record-breaking total pledged during 69th annual CP Telethon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area pledged $1,456,835 during the 69th annual CP Telethon Sunday.

The record-breaking total supports more than 2,000 families across Northeast Wisconsin who rely on the CP Center. The non-profit helps adults and children with physical, cognitive, developmental or sensory conditions.

“It could be your neighbor. It could be a family member. It could be a coworker of yours. The money that is raised and the services we provide make a direct impact on the community,” CP’s Director of Donor Engagement & Marketing, Kristen Paquet said. “It really goes to our programs. Purchasing equipment, like adaptive equipment for our clients to use so that they can be as independent as possible.”

Services, like pediatric therapy, swim and exercise and social recreation.

Patrick Bertrand answers phones every year after taking CP’s classes for nearly four decades.

“I just feel it’s my opportunity to give back as much as they’ve given me,” Bertrand explained. “The time and effort that I’ve put in here has not only greatly benefited me but my fellow clients as well.”

The telethon welcomed more than 360 VIPs this year. They’re the volunteers, answering the phones, collecting pledges.

“We had someone on today who, it’s her 50th year being a VIP, so it’s really diverse backgrounds of people and their experiences,” Paquet said.

One VIP is younger than most. At just 11-years-old, Russell Gocker has seen CP’s impact.

“My brother is autistic and he goes to the CP Center which is really cool... You’re helping many many people and children of all ages and it’s just really important!”

Even after the phones shut off, CP accepts donations of both time and money.

“If you still would like to make a donation you certainly can by going to our website... Give us a call. We’ll see if there’s a volunteer opportunity for you. We do do that to some extent with our community members,” Paquet explained.

