Pool chemical mix-up causes release of dangerous gas and breathing problems

We want to show you what you should or should not do before you chemically prep your own pool...
We want to show you what you should or should not do before you chemically prep your own pool this season.(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department’s Hazardous Material Team was called out to help remove pool chemicals from a storage area at 218 East Lawrence Street in Appleton on March 5, 2023. The address matches the location of the local YMCA.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, several people at the property had encountered breathing problems due to the chemicals mixing, which resulted in the release of chlorine gas . After the hazardous material team had arrived, the building was evacuated. The chemicals were removed and placed in the care of disposal contractor.

A Facebook post by the YMCA announced that the building will be closed for the remainder of March 5, 2023.

