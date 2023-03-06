Neenah apartment fire injures two, displaces about ten people

Apartment fire at Neenah Courts
Apartment fire at Neenah Courts(Bill Kumbalek)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue were called to an apartment complex called “Neenah Court” at 2112 Marathon Avenue on March 5. When crews arrived, they encountered a working fire in an apartment on the second floor, according to Adam Dorn, Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal with the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze by an officer, who had heard the alarm of the building go off.

In an interview with WBAY, Dorn assumes that the cause of the fire is accidental, pending further investigation. Two residents of the apartment, an adult and a young child, suffered injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment of burns to their hands and faces and for smoke inhalation.

The apartment is not habitable any more. For the safety of investigators and firefighters, all utilities have been turned off in the building until further notice, displacing 10-12 more people, according to Dorn.

He stressed that there were no smoke detectors in the apartment and no sprinkler system is installed. While sprinkler systems are not required by law for buildings that age, it could have slowed the spread of the fire tremendously had it been installed retroactively, says Dorn.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate
Slippery road conditions will be back
WET SNOW & MIX RETURNING SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
CP Telethon on WBAY-TV raises funds for people with disabilities
How to watch the 69th annual CP Telethon
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission
Police lights
A person in custody after vehicle crashes into home

Latest News

Winter weather continues in NE Wisconsin
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wintry mix and slick roads are to be expected
We want to show you what you should or should not do before you chemically prep your own pool...
Pool chemical mix-up causes release of dangerous gas and breathing problems
CP Telethon on WBAY-TV raises funds for people with disabilities
How to watch the 69th annual CP Telethon
Appleton fire department
One person displaced, substantial damage after structure fire in Appleton