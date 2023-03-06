Neenah apartment fire injures two, displaces about ten people

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue were called to an apartment complex called “Neenah Court” at 2112 Marathon Avenue on March 5. When crews arrived, they encountered a working fire in an apartment on the second floor, according to Adam Dorn, Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal with the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze by an officer, who had heard the alarm of the building go off.

In an interview with WBAY, Dorn assumes that the cause of the fire is accidental, pending further investigation. Two residents of the apartment, an adult and a young child, suffered injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment of burns to their hands and faces and for smoke inhalation.

The apartment is not habitable any more. For the safety of investigators and firefighters, all utilities have been turned off in the building until further notice, displacing 10-12 more people, according to Dorn.

He stressed that there were no smoke detectors in the apartment and no sprinkler system is installed. While sprinkler systems are not required by law for buildings that age, it could have slowed the spread of the fire tremendously had it been installed retroactively, says Dorn.

