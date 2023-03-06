MORE SNOW NORTH, WITH DRIZZLE FARTHER SOUTH

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through this morning. As expected, we saw a round of wet snow move across the area last night. However, we also saw more rain falling closer to the bayshore and the lakeshore. That cut down on some of the snowfall totals. Due to the changeable precipitation, our road conditions will be variable across the area this morning. You’re more likely to find snowpacked and slippery conditions across the Northwoods, while areas farther south will have wet to slushy pavement.

As today’s weathermaker scoots south of us, we’ll continue to see more light snow across the Northwoods. Another 1-3″ of slush will fall on top of last night’s snow. Farther south in the Fox Valley, we’ll get mainly mist and drizzle with temperatures just a few degrees above the freezing mark. As the storm moves away, some additional snow showers may pivot through the area this afternoon.

The weather looks seasonably cool and quieter through the midweek. Our temperatures will get a little colder later in the week. This will coincide with another storm system that will likely bring us more snow on Friday... There’s potential for several inches of snowfall before we reach the weekend, so stay tuned!

Also, don’t forget - Our clocks will “spring forward” an hour late Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time starts. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Another 1-3″ of snow NORTH... Mist and drizzle SOUTH. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Some clearing late. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Seasonably cool with less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Snow likely... Several inches possible. Slippery roads likely. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A brisk wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 32

