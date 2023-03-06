Lottery ticket sold in Pulaski worth $100,000

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a big win in Pulaski, where an All or Nothing lotto ticket from Friday’s midday drawing won the $100,000 top prize.

The ticket was sold at Trailside BP on County Highway B.

The game consists of matching all 11 numbers drawn or none of the numbers (hence, “all” or “nothing”). For this ticket, none of the numbers matched. The odds of winning are estimated at 1 in 352,716.

Lottery officials say this was the third $100,000 All or Nothing prize won this year in Wisconsin.

