Impairment, speed suspected in fatal Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says speed and driving while impaired are both believed to be factors in a crash that killed a 68-year-old Campbellsport woman Sunday afternoon.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the woman was driving north on County Road S when she left the road. The car went through a ditch and hit a culvert at Earl Court.

Emergency responders were called just before 4 p.m. The driver was taken to a hospital in West Bend and then flown to a hospital in Milwaukee but died from her injuries. Her name wasn’t immediately made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying relatives.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Kewaskum Fire Department and Ambulance and the Kewaskum and Campbellsport police departments.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.