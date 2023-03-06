Impairment, speed suspected in fatal Fond du Lac County crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says speed and driving while impaired are both believed to be factors in a crash that killed a 68-year-old Campbellsport woman Sunday afternoon.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the woman was driving north on County Road S when she left the road. The car went through a ditch and hit a culvert at Earl Court.

Emergency responders were called just before 4 p.m. The driver was taken to a hospital in West Bend and then flown to a hospital in Milwaukee but died from her injuries. Her name wasn’t immediately made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying relatives.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Kewaskum Fire Department and Ambulance and the Kewaskum and Campbellsport police departments.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
WET SNOW MONDAY AM... FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IN EFFECT
Police lights
A person in custody after vehicle crashes into home
First Alert Weather
WINTER STORM ARRIVES TONIGHT BRINGING 2-5″ OF WET SNOW, WINTER ADVISORY ISSUED
Fire damaged or destroyed 4 of Aspiro's 5 buses for transporting clients with disabilities to...
Devastation turns to gratitude following Aspiro bus fire
Slippery road conditions will be back
WET SNOW & MIX RETURNING SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY

Latest News

Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen volunteers to collect pledges for CP during the annual...
CP staff and clients celebrate telethon’s success
Shooting hits garage, car in Fond du Lac
Image source: Wisconsin Lottery
Lottery ticket sold in Pulaski worth $100,000
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
EXPLAINER: Disagreements on size of Wisconsin’s budget surplus
Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen volunteers to collect pledges for CP during the annual...
Kristyn Allen sets personal fundraising record for CP Telethon