How much snow did you get? March 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not a big snowstorm -- that storm in late February dropped more than a foot of snow in some communities -- but people woke up to a measurable amount of the white stuff Monday morning. Here are snowfall reports from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. These are not totals, as the snow was still falling at the time of this writing. As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

COMMUNITY ... COUNTY ... SNOWFALL (inches) ... TIME REPORTED

Wausau ... Marathon ... 3.3″ ... 3:30 a.m.

Minocqua ... Oneida ... 3.0″ ... 5:00 a.m.

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 2.9″ ... 4:00 a.m.

Hobart ... Brown ... 2.0″ ... 6:20 a.m.

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 1.1″ ... 6:03 a.m.

