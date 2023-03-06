Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.(WSMV/Brandon Smith)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man who was driving his car during storms in Tennessee on Friday afternoon was impaled by a tree in a freak accident, officials said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the accident happened on East Blue Creek Road when a tree fell onto the vehicle, impaling the driver.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, Davis said. His current condition is unknown.

Further details were not given.

Thunderstorms and high winds pummeled central Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Friday, leaving behind tons of damage and thousands of people without power.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
WET SNOW MONDAY AM... FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IN EFFECT
Police lights
A person in custody after vehicle crashes into home
First Alert Weather
WINTER STORM ARRIVES TONIGHT BRINGING 2-5″ OF WET SNOW, WINTER ADVISORY ISSUED
Fire damaged or destroyed 4 of Aspiro's 5 buses for transporting clients with disabilities to...
Devastation turns to gratitude following Aspiro bus fire
Slippery road conditions will be back
WET SNOW & MIX RETURNING SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY

Latest News

The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday
Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a...
Feds: Woman funded lavish lifestyle with stolen COVID funds
Sen. Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Dairy Pride Act Following Plant-Based FDA Guidance
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday