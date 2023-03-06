CP staff and clients celebrate telethon’s success

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was another successful year for the CP Telethon, which raised more than $1.4 million in pledges and donations. Staff and clients at CP are celebrating the community’s support.

Every dollar raised by the telethon stays right here at CP to support a variety of programs and services. One is the adult day services program. The money helps provide adaptive equipment and supplies for classes. It also supports the pediatric therapy services.

CP offers speech, occupational and physical therapy, helping clients like Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen’s daughter in speech therapy.

More than 300 VIPs answered phones and took pledges during the weekend telethon. Kristyn is proud to be one of them -- taking over $3,000 in pledges Sunday, a personal record.

CP says it’s overwhelmed by the community’s continuous support.

Kristen Paquet, director of donor engagement, said, “I think when we have the community step up the way that it does for this organization year after year, it really shows that they know the impact that we can have in the community with their friends and their neighbors and their family members, people that they know, that use our services. They know the dollars will stay local. It feels good to know that we have such true support. We’ve been here for 69 years. We have really strong roots in the community and it’s demonstrated every year at the telethon.”

You can still make a donation to CP at https://www.wearecp.org.

