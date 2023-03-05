WINTER STORM ARRIVES TONIGHT BRINGING 2-5″ OF WET SNOW, WINTER ADVISORY ISSUED

The next winter storm is coming for Wisconsin starting Sunday night through Monday night. The heaviest snowfall will be from midnight through 6:00 A.M. on Monday. It’ll be heavy wet snow as temperatures will be at or just above freezing. The commute to work or school on Monday will be snow covered and slippery because of the wet snow, but things will be slightly better by the afternoon. The wet snow will become more scattered by the late morning into the afternoon as the system moves over the area. By Monday night, 1-3″ of wet snow is likely over the Fox Valley through Door County while the Northwoods will get 3-5″. Winds will also be strong from the east between 15-25+ mph causing visibility issues.

The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northwoods through Brown County and Door County until Monday afternoon. The Fox Valley is NOT under this advisory. With all this in mind, Monday has a MODERATE severe weather outlook for slippery roads and more than likely Monday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day.

When it’s all done, Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and cooler helping to melt away the wet snow and whatever snow pack is left. Highs will be in the lower 30s for the entire week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: E 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny, clouds increase by afternoon. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: Wet snow and wintry mix around midnight. Heaviest snowfall after midnight. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Wet snow threat. 1-3″ of snow for south, 3-5″ for north. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slightly cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow flurries. HIGH: 31 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow? HIGH: 33

