WIAA Girls Basketball: Hortonville, Notre Dame, others headed to state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday was all about booking a ticket to state for high school girls basketball. Several local teams battled in sectional finals. Below are the scores.

Division 1

Hortonville 71, Neenah 54

Germantown 94, Kimberly 67

Brookfield East 53, Arrowhead 33

Kettle Moraine 87, Franklin 59

Division 2

Lakeland 60, Menomonie 59

Notre Dame 86, Cedarburg 60

McFarland 70, Union Grove 51

Pewaukee 75, Pius XI Catholic 59

Division 3

West Salem 55, Somerset 50

Kewaskum 48, Freedom 46

Waupun 50, Prairie du Chien 40

Milwaukee Academy of Science 74, Racine Lutheran 33

Division 4

Colfax 39, Neillsville 37

Mishicot 56, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 55

Aquinas 67, Cuba City 63

Laconia 71, The Prairie School 59

Division 5

McDonell Central 70, Siren 48

Laona-Wabeno 53, Edgar 43

Blair-Taylor 62, Belmont 57

Albany 65, Oakfield 40

