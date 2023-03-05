WIAA Girls Basketball: Hortonville, Notre Dame, others headed to state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday was all about booking a ticket to state for high school girls basketball. Several local teams battled in sectional finals. Below are the scores.
Division 1
Hortonville 71, Neenah 54
Germantown 94, Kimberly 67
Brookfield East 53, Arrowhead 33
Kettle Moraine 87, Franklin 59
Division 2
Lakeland 60, Menomonie 59
Notre Dame 86, Cedarburg 60
McFarland 70, Union Grove 51
Pewaukee 75, Pius XI Catholic 59
Division 3
West Salem 55, Somerset 50
Kewaskum 48, Freedom 46
Waupun 50, Prairie du Chien 40
Milwaukee Academy of Science 74, Racine Lutheran 33
Division 4
Colfax 39, Neillsville 37
Mishicot 56, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 55
Aquinas 67, Cuba City 63
Laconia 71, The Prairie School 59
Division 5
McDonell Central 70, Siren 48
Laona-Wabeno 53, Edgar 43
Blair-Taylor 62, Belmont 57
Albany 65, Oakfield 40
