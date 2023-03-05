WET SNOW TONIGHT & MONDAY AM... FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IN EFFECT

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is now in effect Sunday evening through Monday morning. Heavy, wet snow is on the way and there will be some travel trouble for the Monday morning commute.

Snow Potential (WBAY)

Many spots across northeast WI, including Green Bay and the Fox Cities, may get 3-6″ of snow by mid morning Monday. Locally higher totals in the 7-8″ can’t be ruled out. Locations farther south near Fond du Lac and Manitowoc may only get 1-3″. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect for the entire Action 2 News coverage area. Plan on slushy roads at some point tonight and Monday morning as this storm moves through. Temperatures tonight will be near 32° plus or minus as the snow falls. The heaviest snow looks to be during the overnight hours.

Some snow may continue during the day Monday, especially north of the Fox Valley where temperatures will hover just above 32°. More of a mix or rain can be expected farther south where temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s. Winds tonight and Monday will be from the east and northeast at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Blowing and drifting isn’t too much of a threat due to the wet nature of the snow.

Quieter but seasonably cool weather builds back in Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. If you are looking for more sun then Tuesday will be your day.

Another strong weather maker is on track for Friday. It has the potential to produce more wet snow and gusty winds. Who said March was a spring month?

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E 10-20 G25+ MPH

MONDAY: E/NE 10-20 G25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Wet snow develops. Slick roads by the AM commute. LOW: 32

MONDAY: Heaviest snow early AM. Lingering snow NORTH, mix or rain SOUTH. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Blustery with areas of snow. Several inches of accumulation possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering flakes or light snow possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Set clocks ahead 1 hour at 2 a.m. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.