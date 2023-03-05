Saturday’s WIAA Boys basketball regional final scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Division 1
Section 1
Appleton North 61, Hortonville 59
Hudson 64, D.C. Everest 44
Neenah 81, Appleton West 71
Superior 47, Oshkosh West 41, OT
Section 2
De Pere 81, Milwaukee King 34
Homestead 77, Kimberly 68
Kaukauna 62, Sheboygan North 60
Marquette University 87, Fond du Lac 80
Section 3
Arrowhead 80, Madison La Follette 59
Brookfield East 67, Hamilton 62
Middleton 53, Madison Memorial 38
Milwaukee Hamilton 73, Waunakee 67
Section 4
Franklin 62, Janesville Craig 55
Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Waukesha South 51
Kettle Moraine 56, Oak Creek 50
Mukwonago 63, Muskego 55
Division 2
Section 1
La Crosse Central 41, Onalaska 39
Medford Area 53, Rice Lake 42
Mosinee 77, Shawano 65
New London 83, Fox Valley Lutheran 74
Section 2
Nicolet 52, West Bend East 39
Notre Dame 61, Ashwaubenon 48
West De Pere 98, Port Washington 60
Whitefish Bay 64, Cedarburg 55
Section 3
McFarland 74, Monona Grove 72
Stoughton 71, Mount Horeb 69
Westosha Central 69, Waukesha West 61
Whitnall 70, Burlington 59
Section 4
Greenfield 89, Waukesha North 71
Pewaukee 96, New Berlin West 50
Pius XI Catholic 84, Wauwatosa West 66
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 32
Division 3
Section 1
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 80, Elk Mound 48
Osceola 51, Baldwin-Woodville 36
Prescott 83, Northwestern 72
West Salem 77, Wisconsin Dells 55
Section 2
Brillion 63, Kiel 45
Campbellsport 43, Southern Door 36
Little Chute 60, Northland Pines 49
Xavier 75, Winneconne 58
Section 3
Columbus 71, Lake Country Lutheran 45
Edgewood 63, New Glarus 62
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Lake Mills 45
Turner 69, Platteville 63
Section 4
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Brown Deer 69
Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Big Foot 37
Saint Thomas More 70, Catholic Memorial 55
Division 4
Section 1
Cameron 70, Ladysmith 60
Fall Creek 74, Spring Valley 47
Unity 54, Cumberland 51
Whitehall 65, Durand 48
Section 2
Crivitz 69, Kewaunee 62
Marathon 59, Stratford 43
St. Mary Catholic 84, Oconto 81
Section 3
Belleville 74, Deerfield 72
Luther 87, Cuba City 64
Marshall 55, Darlington 49, 2OT
Mineral Point 65, Bangor 51
Section 4
Kohler 82, St. Marys Springs 72
Valders 62, Howards Grove 60
Williams Bay 64, Horicon 57
Division 5
Section 1
Hurley 75, Prentice 69
McDonell Central 47, Owen-Withee 40
Solon Springs 72, Drummond 29
Thorp 59, Bruce 38
Section 2
Gibraltar 68, Oneida Nation 35
Newman Catholic 72, Columbus Catholic 53
Pacelli 66, Port Edwards 45
Section 3
Hillsboro 70, Alma/Pepin 56
Potosi 68, Southwestern 64
Royall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 58
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Seneca 54
Section 4
Heritage Christian 77, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54
Reedsville 63, Oakfield 54
