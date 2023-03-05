Saturday’s WIAA Boys basketball regional final scores

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Division 1

Section 1

Appleton North 61, Hortonville 59

Hudson 64, D.C. Everest 44

Neenah 81, Appleton West 71

Superior 47, Oshkosh West 41, OT

Section 2

De Pere 81, Milwaukee King 34

Homestead 77, Kimberly 68

Kaukauna 62, Sheboygan North 60

Marquette University 87, Fond du Lac 80

Section 3

Arrowhead 80, Madison La Follette 59

Brookfield East 67, Hamilton 62

Middleton 53, Madison Memorial 38

Milwaukee Hamilton 73, Waunakee 67

Section 4

Franklin 62, Janesville Craig 55

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Waukesha South 51

Kettle Moraine 56, Oak Creek 50

Mukwonago 63, Muskego 55

Division 2

Section 1

La Crosse Central 41, Onalaska 39

Medford Area 53, Rice Lake 42

Mosinee 77, Shawano 65

New London 83, Fox Valley Lutheran 74

Section 2

Nicolet 52, West Bend East 39

Notre Dame 61, Ashwaubenon 48

West De Pere 98, Port Washington 60

Whitefish Bay 64, Cedarburg 55

Section 3

McFarland 74, Monona Grove 72

Stoughton 71, Mount Horeb 69

Westosha Central 69, Waukesha West 61

Whitnall 70, Burlington 59

Section 4

Greenfield 89, Waukesha North 71

Pewaukee 96, New Berlin West 50

Pius XI Catholic 84, Wauwatosa West 66

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 32

Division 3

Section 1

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 80, Elk Mound 48

Osceola 51, Baldwin-Woodville 36

Prescott 83, Northwestern 72

West Salem 77, Wisconsin Dells 55

Section 2

Brillion 63, Kiel 45

Campbellsport 43, Southern Door 36

Little Chute 60, Northland Pines 49

Xavier 75, Winneconne 58

Section 3

Columbus 71, Lake Country Lutheran 45

Edgewood 63, New Glarus 62

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Lake Mills 45

Turner 69, Platteville 63

Section 4

Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Brown Deer 69

Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Big Foot 37

Saint Thomas More 70, Catholic Memorial 55

Division 4

Section 1

Cameron 70, Ladysmith 60

Fall Creek 74, Spring Valley 47

Unity 54, Cumberland 51

Whitehall 65, Durand 48

Section 2

Crivitz 69, Kewaunee 62

Marathon 59, Stratford 43

St. Mary Catholic 84, Oconto 81

Section 3

Belleville 74, Deerfield 72

Luther 87, Cuba City 64

Marshall 55, Darlington 49, 2OT

Mineral Point 65, Bangor 51

Section 4

Kohler 82, St. Marys Springs 72

Valders 62, Howards Grove 60

Williams Bay 64, Horicon 57

Division 5

Section 1

Hurley 75, Prentice 69

McDonell Central 47, Owen-Withee 40

Solon Springs 72, Drummond 29

Thorp 59, Bruce 38

Section 2

Gibraltar 68, Oneida Nation 35

Newman Catholic 72, Columbus Catholic 53

Pacelli 66, Port Edwards 45

Section 3

Hillsboro 70, Alma/Pepin 56

Potosi 68, Southwestern 64

Royall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 58

Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Seneca 54

Section 4

Heritage Christian 77, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54

Reedsville 63, Oakfield 54

