A person in custody after vehicle crashes into home

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 open line call around 5 a.m. Saturday. Officials were able to trace the call came from a phone which was inside a vehicle in the Village of Howard. Deputies attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the vehicle fled down a dead end road in the Village of Howard and hit a home at the end of the cul-de-sac.

According to Police, one of the vehicle’s occupants ran from the crash scene and the another occupant stayed on scene. The fleeing occupant was taken into custody a short time later with the help of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit. Drugs are believed to be a factor in the incident.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Howard Fire Department and County Rescue.

No further details to be released at this time.

