One person displaced, substantial damage after structure fire in Appleton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Smoke came from the roof and the vents of a single-family home at 801 W. Hawes Avenue in the City of Appleton when firefighters responded to a call in the early morning hours of March 5, 2023.

Crews entered the building and were able to extinguish flames and hot spots within 45 minutes. One adult male was not injured, but displaced from his home by the fire. He is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The initial damage estimate is approximately $150,000. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The Appleton Fire Department issued a written statement reminding everyone to maintain their smoke alarms and to dispose of smoking materials in approved receptacles.

