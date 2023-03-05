Notre Dame and Ice Bears bring home state titles in hockey

Notre Dame and Ice Bears win state titles
Notre Dame and Ice Bears win state titles(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame boys hockey won their first state title sine 2012 with an 8-1 victory over Verona in the championship game.

It was a perfect ending to a perfect season. The Tritons finish the season with zero losses.

That was their fifth state appearance in the last six years, and they finally were able to hold up the gold ball once again.

Meanwhile the De Pere girls co-op, the Ice Bears also took home the title. They scored one goal per period to give them a 3-0 victory over Superior/Northwestern.

This is their first title since 2014.

