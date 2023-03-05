Kaukauna, Luxemburg-Casco wrestling state champs

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday put a bow on the high school wrestling season, crowning three teams with WIAA state titles.

Kaukauna took the Division 1 title with a 41-26 dominating victory over Marshfield. The Ghosts are champions for the third straight year.

In D2.. Luxemburg-Casco victorious with the 37-20 win over Prairie Doo Sheen.

And in D3, Shiocton falls to Fennimore 43-18.

