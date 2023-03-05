Devastation turns to gratitude following Aspiro bus fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Devastation turns to gratitude, less than a week after a fire destroyed an area non-profits bus fleet.

“The community has embraced us in more ways than we can possibly explain,” Aspiro’s Vice President of Development Nicole Hoffmann said.

Aspiro returned to some sense of normalcy after a fire ruined four of their buses and damaged a fifth, worth half-a-million dollars. The buses are vital in supporting clients with disabilities and special needs get out into their communities. Aspiro provides a variety of services, including job training, adult day services and respite care. About 50 clients rely on the buses every day to get to work.

“We use our buses every single day and they’re used either to take individuals to work sites, to take our clients to community outings, recreation opportunities, volunteer sites, business tours,” Hoffmann explained.

Aspiro is using a minibus right now, but they won’t have it forever. It’s a loan from the New Hope Center in Chilton.

Oneida Transit also pitched in by offering shuttle services.

“We went from shock and devastation to just an overwhelming sense of thankfulness and gratefulness,” Hoffmann expressed. “In addition, we’ve also gotten many calls with leads on replacement vehicles so we’re following up on all of those.”

The help doesn’t stop at transportation. The Sunshine Resale Store in Sturgeon Bay is donating 40% of sales this month.

“That’s almost half of our sales every single day! That’s great!” Retail Associate Gale DuFrane said. “A lot of people from Green Bay actually do come up and support us here so it’s kind of a what goes around. It’s one big happy circle.”

One of Sunshine’s clients, Robert Quinones, said “We’re trying hard. We’re trying our best. We’re helping those people to get them back on their feet.”

Aspiro has a Go Fund Me set up as the organization works toward restoring its bus fleet.

If you’re a movie-goer, you can head to the De Pere Cinema March 13. A percentage of concessions sales is going to help Aspiro.

