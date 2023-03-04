WET SNOW & MIX RETURNING SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY

A cool and unsettled pattern is shaping up as we head into the work week. There will be two weather makers that will give our area a chance of more snow and wintry mix.

In the near term, isolated showers or flakes will be possible Saturday evening before a slow clearing trend develops overnight. Lows will be in the 20s with some teens across the Northwoods. Some patchy fog is also possible. Sunday looks good overall with highs from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will increase during the day.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

The first of the aforementioned systems will come Sunday night and Monday. It’s a tricky forecast so expect changes... but the updated outlook suggests 3-7″ of wet snow could fall mainly north of HWY 29. A coating to 2″ is more likely farther south. Our area will sit right on the freezing line during this event and a small shift north or south will determine who gets the heaviest snow. Confidence isn’t high enough for a First Alert Weather Day just yet but that could be coming depending on how trends go. Keep your shovels and plows handy.

The second system to watch comes late week in the Friday-Saturday time frame. More snow, wintry mix, and gusty breezes are currently expected along with below normal temperatures in the lower 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: N/SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers or flurries then clearing. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Early sunshine. Clouds increase. Wintry mix or snow develops in the evening. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Wet snow mainly NORTH. Wintry mix, snow, or rain SOUTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 33 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 33

