TRACKING THE NEXT WINTER STORM STARTING SUNDAY NIGHT, 2-5″ POSSIBLE

HERE IS THE WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 4TH, 2023.
By Bo Fogal
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As one strong system moves off to the northeast, narrowly missing Wisconsin, another strong system forms over the coast of Washington state. This will be our next weathermaker as it tracks across the Rockies Saturday night into Sunday morning, then impacting Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. Current models are saying 1-3″ of snow are possible from the Fox Valley through Green bay and 3-5″ for the Northwoods area. NO winter alerts have been issued yet as of Saturday morning! A LOW level has been issued for the severe weather outlook, but more than likely it will be upgraded to MODERATE. By Tuesday morning, the snow will be done so the commute to and from work/school on Monday will be slippery.

The rest of the weekend will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. When the system is done by Tuesday, temperatures will gradually cool down to the lower 30s for highs by next Thursday. High pressure in Canada will bring sunshine and cooler highs for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, but there are chances of isolated flurries Thursday and Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds, P.M. isolated wintry mix. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, seasonal. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. Snow and wintry mix LATE. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Rain AND wet snow. 2-5″ possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated snow flurries? HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow flurries? HIGH: 33

