Local leaders meet at Paul’s Pantry on expanding access to healthy foods

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local officials are taking steps to meet the basic needs of people across the area, as National Nutrition Month is officially recognized in Brown County.

A conference was held at Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay at noon Friday to highlight efforts in the community to improve access to healthy foods.

Employees of the food pantry spoke during the conference on the importance of that, especially for pantry clients. Paul’s Pantry has made a name for itself in Brown County for continually providing donated food to low-incoming families free of charge.

“We want to make sure we provide all kinds of healthy food options to people, but then the key to us is just when you go to the grocery store you have the ability to choose what to feed your family; we want to give shoppers the same opportunity to choose what to feed their family,” Paul’s Pantry assistant director Bob Hornacek said.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach also issued an official proclamation recognizing March as National Nutrition Month. The proclamation is aimed at helping to connect local farms with schools and food pantries.

“As a parent, of course, I have the challenge of ‘How do I convince my child to have a little more green and colors on the plate versus some of the stuff that is not as good?’ and so as a society we have that challenge before us,” Streckenbach said.

In addition to access, the county wants to help create healthy habits by offering nutrition education.

