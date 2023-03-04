LIGHT PM MIX SATURDAY... BIGGER SYSTEM SUNDAY NIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Enjoy warmer-than-normal temperatures around 40 this weekend
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will clear for a time tonight, and winds will be light allowing temperatures to dip into the lower half of the 20s. The clouds will fill back in for Saturday morning. Despite the clouds, it should be a few degrees milder than Friday with highs in the upper half of the 30s. A light wintry mix is possible by the late afternoon or early evening, but any accumulation would be minimal.

There will be a bigger system heading into the area late Sunday. The daytime hours should be dry as clouds thicken and highs push to near 40 degrees. By the evening, a mix of rain and snow will track into the region. Snow appears likely for the Fox Valley and areas north... with rain or a wintry mix south. By the Monday morning commute, several inches of snow could already be on the ground. The rain should push farther north during the day Monday, but just how far north remains in question. Northern Wisconsin will stay in snow for the duration of the event and could end up with more than 6″ of accumulation.

Temperatures will gradually cool down through the middle of next week. After the Sunday-Monday system, weather looks fairly quiet for the rest of the week. Clouds will decrease on Tuesday and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the lower half of the 30s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: W/SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late afternoon flakes or sprinkles. HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy skies. Slushy snow at NIGHT, rain-mix south. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Breezy with periods of rain and snow. Slick travel, especially north. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, seasonably mild. Still blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold for March. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers possible. HIGH: 31

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Creekwood Village apartments in Ashwaubenon
Ashwaubenon homicide victim identified
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh
Schabusiness’s new attorney asks for new judge
Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18
Family of missing woman offers $10,000 reward
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Jury deliberates 1 hour to find Santiago-Marquez guilty of murder

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SUN & CLOUDY WEEKEND... BUT TRACKING THE NEXT WEATHERMAKER SUN. NIGHT
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A weathermaker to end the weekend
First Alert Weather
MOSTLY CLOUDS... BUT MOSTLY DRY UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT
First Alert Weather forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild weekend for early March