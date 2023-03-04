Friday’s High School Boys Regional Semifinal scores and highlights

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round

Division 1

Section 1

Appleton North 58, Marshfield 49

Appleton West 78, Oshkosh North 64

D.C. Everest 46, Appleton East 41

Hortonville 67, Holmen 44

Hudson 58, Wausau West 39

Neenah 60, Stevens Point 45

Superior 72, Chippewa Falls 56

Section 2

De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 34

Fond du Lac 86, Menomonee Falls 57

Kaukauna 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 72

Section 3

Arrowhead 77, Sun Prairie 35

Brookfield East 66, Oregon 58

Hamilton 79, Verona Area 77

Madison Memorial 61, Brookfield Central 42

Middleton 57, Madison East 44

Section 4

Janesville Craig 98, Racine Case 72

Mukwonago 70, Badger 47

Division 2

Section 1

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Rhinelander 38

Medford Area 73, Menomonie 41

New London 65, Lakeland 57

Rice Lake 55, River Falls 41

Section 2

Ashwaubenon 57, Seymour 46

Nicolet 60, Watertown 47

Notre Dame 74, Menasha 52

Port Washington 76, Plymouth 73

West Bend East 65, Grafton 50

Whitefish Bay 41, Beaver Dam 38

Section 3

McFarland 86, Monroe 53

Mount Horeb 67, Milton 45

Section 4

Greenfield 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 71

Pewaukee 88, South Milwaukee 56

Division 3

Section 1

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Bloomer 37

Elk Mound 68, Mauston 40

Prescott 93, Somerset 75

West Salem 80, Adams-Friendship 37

Wisconsin Dells 87, Wautoma 60

Section 2

Brillion 64, Chilton 43

Kiel 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56

Little Chute 62, Amherst 26

Southern Door 71, Two Rivers 58

Winneconne 76, Peshtigo 64

Xavier 79, Clintonville 58

Section 3

Columbus 63, Lomira 46

Lake Mills 82, Berlin 67

Lakeside Lutheran 76, Mayville 42

New Glarus 59, Dodgeville 33

Platteville 72, Evansville 57

Turner 69, Edgerton 47

Section 4

Catholic Memorial 69, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Racine St. Catherine’s 81, Racine Lutheran 55

Saint Thomas More 78, Clinton 44

Division 4

Section 1

Fall Creek 78, Colfax 51

Ladysmith 59, Chequamegon 39

Unity 42, Shell Lake 23

Whitehall 54, Regis 34

Section 2

Crivitz 61, Coleman 45

Kewaunee 62, Bonduel 43

Marathon 76, Westfield Area 49

Stratford 55, Necedah 38

Weyauwega-Fremont 44, Edgar 42

Section 3

Bangor 54, Aquinas 52

Belleville 93, Poynette 58

Cuba City 73, River Ridge 59

Deerfield 44, Markesan 39

Mineral Point 58, Cashton 52

Section 4

Howards Grove 64, Random Lake 51

Kohler 82, Ozaukee 73

Laconia 71, St. Marys Springs 55

Division 5

Section 1

Bruce 50, Clayton 47

Drummond 46, Northwood 30

Hurley 85, Mellen 50

McDonell Central 66, Rib Lake 41

Owen-Withee 68, Clear Lake 43

Solon Springs 91, Winter 68

Section 2

Gibraltar 59, Florence 39

Gillett 56, Laona-Wabeno 42

Pacelli 68, Marion 29

Section 3

Hillsboro 61, Lincoln 57

Potosi 56, Barneveld 44

Seneca 69, Highland 39

Southwestern 71, Benton 48

Section 4

Heritage Christian 83, Hilbert 46

Oakfield 50, Central Wisconsin Christian 49

