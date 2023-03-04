Friday’s High School Boys Regional Semifinal scores and highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round
Division 1
Section 1
Appleton North 58, Marshfield 49
Appleton West 78, Oshkosh North 64
D.C. Everest 46, Appleton East 41
Hortonville 67, Holmen 44
Hudson 58, Wausau West 39
Neenah 60, Stevens Point 45
Superior 72, Chippewa Falls 56
Section 2
De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 34
Fond du Lac 86, Menomonee Falls 57
Kaukauna 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 72
Section 3
Arrowhead 77, Sun Prairie 35
Brookfield East 66, Oregon 58
Hamilton 79, Verona Area 77
Madison Memorial 61, Brookfield Central 42
Middleton 57, Madison East 44
Section 4
Janesville Craig 98, Racine Case 72
Mukwonago 70, Badger 47
Division 2
Section 1
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Rhinelander 38
Medford Area 73, Menomonie 41
New London 65, Lakeland 57
Rice Lake 55, River Falls 41
Section 2
Ashwaubenon 57, Seymour 46
Nicolet 60, Watertown 47
Notre Dame 74, Menasha 52
Port Washington 76, Plymouth 73
West Bend East 65, Grafton 50
Whitefish Bay 41, Beaver Dam 38
Section 3
McFarland 86, Monroe 53
Mount Horeb 67, Milton 45
Section 4
Greenfield 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 71
Pewaukee 88, South Milwaukee 56
Division 3
Section 1
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Bloomer 37
Elk Mound 68, Mauston 40
Prescott 93, Somerset 75
West Salem 80, Adams-Friendship 37
Wisconsin Dells 87, Wautoma 60
Section 2
Brillion 64, Chilton 43
Kiel 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56
Little Chute 62, Amherst 26
Southern Door 71, Two Rivers 58
Winneconne 76, Peshtigo 64
Xavier 79, Clintonville 58
Section 3
Columbus 63, Lomira 46
Lake Mills 82, Berlin 67
Lakeside Lutheran 76, Mayville 42
New Glarus 59, Dodgeville 33
Platteville 72, Evansville 57
Turner 69, Edgerton 47
Section 4
Catholic Memorial 69, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Racine St. Catherine’s 81, Racine Lutheran 55
Saint Thomas More 78, Clinton 44
Division 4
Section 1
Fall Creek 78, Colfax 51
Ladysmith 59, Chequamegon 39
Unity 42, Shell Lake 23
Whitehall 54, Regis 34
Section 2
Crivitz 61, Coleman 45
Kewaunee 62, Bonduel 43
Marathon 76, Westfield Area 49
Stratford 55, Necedah 38
Weyauwega-Fremont 44, Edgar 42
Section 3
Bangor 54, Aquinas 52
Belleville 93, Poynette 58
Cuba City 73, River Ridge 59
Deerfield 44, Markesan 39
Mineral Point 58, Cashton 52
Section 4
Howards Grove 64, Random Lake 51
Kohler 82, Ozaukee 73
Laconia 71, St. Marys Springs 55
Division 5
Section 1
Bruce 50, Clayton 47
Drummond 46, Northwood 30
Hurley 85, Mellen 50
McDonell Central 66, Rib Lake 41
Owen-Withee 68, Clear Lake 43
Solon Springs 91, Winter 68
Section 2
Gibraltar 59, Florence 39
Gillett 56, Laona-Wabeno 42
Pacelli 68, Marion 29
Section 3
Hillsboro 61, Lincoln 57
Potosi 56, Barneveld 44
Seneca 69, Highland 39
Southwestern 71, Benton 48
Section 4
Heritage Christian 83, Hilbert 46
Oakfield 50, Central Wisconsin Christian 49
