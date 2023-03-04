Embiid and Philadelphia visit Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers (40-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, meet when Milwaukee and Philadelphia hit the court. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.3 points per game and Embiid is second in the league averaging 33.0 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 26-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Jae Crowder shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The 76ers are 23-15 against conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up just 110.3 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 110-102 on Nov. 19. Embiid scored 32 points to help lead the 76ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

James Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.6 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 29.3 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 10-0, averaging 121.6 points, 51.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

76ers: Dewayne Dedmon: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.