Wisconsin congressman plans to break 2014 term limit pledge

(FILE) Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis. (House Television via AP)
(FILE) Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis. (House Television via AP)(AP)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Friday he will run for a sixth term next year representing east-central Wisconsin, despite promising when he first ran not to serve more than a decade in Congress.

Grothman, 67, said in a telephone interview that he is campaigning and raising money for a sixth term.

“That’s the plan right now,” Grothman said when asked if he was running again. “It’s not something we’ve thought a lot about. ... I’ve talked to a lot of people over the past few months. Nobody has told me I shouldn’t run again.”

He made the pledge not to serve more than five terms during the Republican primary in 2014. Grothman said he doesn’t know what the maximum number of terms he would serve now is.

“I haven’t thought about it, really,” he said.

Wisconsin Democratic Party spokesperson Joe Oslund said it was “no real surprise” that Grothman was breaking his term limits pledge.

“Glenn Grothman is seeking another term in Congress explicitly so he can keep up his attacks on folks’ retirement and health care, and it’s shameful,” Oslund said.

Grothman represents the reliably Republican 6th Congressional District. Grothman has won the district by double digits in every election where he’s faced a challenger.

“Obviously, a lot of the agenda that I ran on can’t be accomplished until we have a more conservative president and that’s not going to happen for two more years,” he said Friday.

Grothman is not the first Wisconsin member of Congress to break a term limits pledge. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won reelection last year to a third term after he promised not to serve more than two terms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this breaking story.
Neighbors in Ashwaubenon apartments shaken by man’s death
Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh
Schabusiness’s new attorney asks for new judge
Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18
Family of missing woman offers $10,000 reward
Pedro Santiago-Marquez at his murder trial in Green Bay
Jury deliberates 1 hour to find Santiago-Marquez guilty of murder
Wisconsin State Parks welcome sign
The Wisconsin DNR is hiring

Latest News

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive’s absences scrutinized
Gov. Tony Evers (far right) visits the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon
Gov. Evers visits Railroad Museum to promote $4B in planned state building projects
Republican lawmakers propose limiting UW tuition increases
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill