Thursday Prep Scores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Here are the scores from Thursday night

WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal

Division 1

Section 1

Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41

Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Section 2

Germantown 73, Milwaukee DSHA 32

Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59

Section 3

Arrowhead 72, Verona Area 57

Brookfield East 57, Oregon 27

Section 4

Franklin 46, Oak Creek 38

Kettle Moraine 77, Kenosha Bradford 35

Division 2

Section 1

Lakeland 77, New London 46

Menomonie 56, Tomah 31

Section 2

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 30

Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24

Section 3

McFarland 61, Monona Grove 58

Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51

Section 4

Pewaukee 67, Martin Luther 31

Pius XI Catholic 59, Wauwatosa East 41

Division 3

Section 1

Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47, OT

West Salem 44, Elk Mound 35

Section 2

Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39

Kewaskum 54, Oostburg 49

Section 3

Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42

Waupun 44, Lake Mills 40

Section 4

Milwaukee Academy of Science 54, Dominican 39

Division 4

Section 1

Colfax 67, Phillips 56

Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35

Section 2

Mishicot 42, Bonduel 40

Section 3

Aquinas 64, Bangor 39

Cuba City 56, New Glarus 50

Section 4

Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53

Division 5

Section 1

McDonell Central 61, Prairie Farm 57

Siren 70, South Shore 48

Section 2

Edgar 38, Assumption 36

Laona-Wabeno 44, Sevastopol 29

Section 3

Belmont 34, Kickapoo 24

Section 4

Albany 53, Barneveld 39

Oakfield 52, Lourdes Academy 47

