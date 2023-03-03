Thursday Prep Scores
WIAA Girls Sectional Semifinals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Here are the scores from Thursday night
WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal
Division 1
Section 1
Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41
Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65
Section 2
Germantown 73, Milwaukee DSHA 32
Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59
Section 3
Arrowhead 72, Verona Area 57
Brookfield East 57, Oregon 27
Section 4
Franklin 46, Oak Creek 38
Kettle Moraine 77, Kenosha Bradford 35
Division 2
Section 1
Lakeland 77, New London 46
Menomonie 56, Tomah 31
Section 2
Cedarburg 53, Grafton 30
Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24
Section 3
McFarland 61, Monona Grove 58
Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51
Section 4
Pewaukee 67, Martin Luther 31
Pius XI Catholic 59, Wauwatosa East 41
Division 3
Section 1
Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47, OT
West Salem 44, Elk Mound 35
Section 2
Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39
Kewaskum 54, Oostburg 49
Section 3
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42
Waupun 44, Lake Mills 40
Section 4
Milwaukee Academy of Science 54, Dominican 39
Division 4
Section 1
Colfax 67, Phillips 56
Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35
Section 2
Mishicot 42, Bonduel 40
Section 3
Aquinas 64, Bangor 39
Cuba City 56, New Glarus 50
Section 4
Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53
Division 5
Section 1
McDonell Central 61, Prairie Farm 57
Siren 70, South Shore 48
Section 2
Edgar 38, Assumption 36
Laona-Wabeno 44, Sevastopol 29
Section 3
Belmont 34, Kickapoo 24
Section 4
Albany 53, Barneveld 39
Oakfield 52, Lourdes Academy 47
