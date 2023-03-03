Phoenix Cruises To HL Semifinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The regular season Horizon League champs certainly look ready to be postseason champs. The Green Bay Phoenix opened tournament play on Thursday night at the Kress Center by demolishing Wright State 85-57 in a quarterfinal game. Green Bay advances to Monday’s semifinal round where they will face the 6th seed, Purdue-Fort Wayne.

The Phoenix never trailed in the game, building a 22-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Sydney Levy, who finished with 11 points. They led 52-25 at the half, and built the lead up to 34 points in the 4th quarter. All 10 players who saw minutes scored for the Phoenix, led by Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, who had 18 points. Cassie Schiltz (14) and Callie Genke (10) also scored in double figures.

Green Bay swept the season series against Purdue-Fort Wayne, winning 60-32 on the road, and 70-64 at the Kress Events Center in the final game of the regular season. Monday’s semifinal will tip off at 11am CST in Indianapolis.

